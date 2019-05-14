Election 2019: Priyanka Gandhi's "Cloudy" Jibe On PM Modi's Balakot Comments

Priyanka Gandhi was at a rally in Bathinda in support of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

To the list of swipes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment that clouds helped Indian fighter jets escape Pakistani radars during the Balakot airstrike, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today contributed one more. "Whether there is a storm or whether it is cloudy, (PM Modi's) reality is on the country's radar," the Congress general secretary said while campaigning in Punjab for the last round of voting in the national election on May 19.

PM Modi only believed in propaganda and big promises, said Priyanka Gandhi, addressing a rally in Bathinda. "If you listen to him, it will seem like no work was done in 60 years. Everything happened only in the last five years."

She referred to PM Modi's comments in an interview to a TV channel, in which he described the planning of the Balakot air strikes. The Prime Minister said when bad weather had experts debating changing the date of the operation, he, in his "raw wisdom", had suggested that bad weather could be beneficial as the clouds would help Indian planes escape Pakistani radars.

"Maybe his own promises should be on his radar," Priyanka Gandhi said at the rally in support of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In the Balakot airstrikes, Indian Air Force jets crossed over to Pakistani territory to target a Jaish e Mohammad terror training facility, days after the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 soldiers were killed.

The opposition has accused PM Modi of using the airstrikes to project himself as a strong leader not afraid of taking tough decisions on national security.

