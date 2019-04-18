General Election 2019: Voting Disrupted After Violence Erupts In Manipur Polling Station

EVMs, VVPATs and CCTV cameras installed in the polling station were destroyed.

Voting in the Kiyamgei High Madrassa polling station in Imphal east district of Manipur was disrupted after voters turned violent over alleged misconduct of the presiding officer of the booth.

Large number of voters ransacked the polling booth alleging foul play by the presiding officers. EVMs, VVPATs and CCTV cameras installed in the polling station were destroyed.

In the uproar, Presiding Officer L Lovely Singh and Micro Observer P Gunachandra sustained injuries after they were hit by stones thrown by the protestors.

Security personnel deployed in the polling station fired several rounds of gunshot and resorted to lathi-charge to put the situation under control.

Tear gas was also fired to disperse the crowd. At least four civilians were reported injured in the police action.

According to report, the crisis erupted after some of the political workers started rigging the booth by allowing proxy voters. However, the polling official said that the incident happened after they tried to stop proxy voters.

Workers of a political party also reportedly manhandled reporters who were covering the incident.

Returning officer of Imphal East district rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Later the RO signaled re-poll of the booth.

Outer Manipur voted on April 11 in the first phase. Results will be out on May 23.

