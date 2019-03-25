'Have Contest With Self': VK Singh Files Nomination From Ghaziabad

VK Singh will be facing Congress's Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party's Suresh Sharma.

Union Minister VK Singh today filed his nomination from his parliamentary constituency Ghaziabad. He later said that he is not contesting the April-May national election against anybody. "My competition is with myself," he told reporters.

"The issues are the same. The welfare of the public, making the country strong, these are the issues," he said.

Talking about the Samajwadi Party-Akhilesh Yadav alliance in Uttar Pradesh, he said: "I don't heed to any alliance. I have confidence on my work and the public."

VK Singh, after retiring as the Army chief, had joined the BJP. He contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014 from Ghaziabad and won with a huge margin. He is currently serving as the junior minister for external affairs.

Uttar Pradesh sends most number of lawmakers to parliament. In 2014, the BJP had won over 71 seats out of 80 in the state.

This time, however, it would be a tough election for the BJP in the state. The two biggest rivals in the state-- Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati-- have allied to defeat the party.

VK Singh will be facing Congress's Dolly Sharma and Samajwadi Party's Suresh Sharma.

The national election will be held in seven phases between April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.