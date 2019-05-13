Urmila Matondkar Stars In 'Radar' Taunt At PM Modi With 'Pet Romeo'

Urmila Matondkar is the Congress candidate from Mumbai North constituency (File)

Urmila Matondkar, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North constituency, has taken a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent comment in which he suggested that clouds and rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strike.

"Thank God for the clear sky and no clouds so that my pet Romeo's ears can get the clear RADAR signals," Ms Matondkar tweeted without naming the Prime Minister.

The Indian Air Force jets destroyed a training camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel had lost their lives.

In the interview by TV channel News Nation on Saturday, PM Modi said, "The weather suddenly turned bad, there were clouds... heavy rain. There was a doubt about whether we can go in the clouds. During a review (of the Balakot plan), by and large the opinion of experts was - what if we change the date. I had two issues in mind. One was secrecy... second, I said I am not someone who knows the science. I said there is so much cloud and rain. There is a benefit. I have a raw wisdom, the clouds can benefit us too. We can escape the radar. Everyone was confused. Ultimately I said there are clouds... let's proceed."

This was not the first time Ms Matondkar has taken a dig at PM Modi. Her last big attack had come in April when she had suggested the PM didn't deserve a biopic.

"The biopic made on his (PM Modi's) life is nothing but a joke as the prime minister, who claims to have a 56-inch-chest, has miserably failed to deliver anything. The movie made on his life is a joke on the democracy, poverty and diversity of India, which has been damaged," Ms Matondkar had told PTI.

PM's Biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, was stalled after Election Commission barred its release until the Lok Sabha polls were over.

Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress in March this year. She is up against the BJP candidate Gopal Shetty, who is also the sitting parliamentarian from the constituency.

With inputs from PTI

