UP Villagers Allege Ink Applied Forcibly To Prevent Them From Voting

Lok Sabha Election: Villagers in UP's Chandauli alleged that they were bribed by BJP workers.

Voters of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli constituency have alleged that indelible ink was forcefully applied on their fingers and that they were bribed by the BJP.

The residents of Tara Jivanpur, along with workers of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, protested outside the local police station, claiming that voters were bribed by BJP workers asking them to skip voting.

"They asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone," a resident was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The voters said they given Rs. 500 by three men in their village on Saturday.

Among those who were protesting and raising slogans against the district administration and the police was Sanjay Chauhan, the candidate jointly fielded by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The legislator of the area too protested.

Authorities asked the protesters to file a First Information Report or FIR so that an investigation could be done.

"Some residents of village Tara Jivanpur are alleging that ink was put on their hands and money was given to them so that they would not be eligible to vote. I can assure that all people who are eligible to vote in the constituency will be able to cast their vote, action will be taken against those who are found guilty," Sub Divisional Magistrate Kumar Harsh told reporters.

Thirteen seats in Uttar Pradesh are voting in seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj.

Results will be announced on May 23.

(With inputs from ANI)

