2019 Election Phase 7 LIVE: PM Modi's Constituency Varanasi Among Key Seats That Vote Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 7: Key Constituencies Voting Today





Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress) vs and Shalini Yadav (Samajwadi Party)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term as the member of parliament from Varanasi, from where he won the 2014 general election by a massive margin. PM Modi is banking on his development agenda, not only in Varanasi but across the country, as well as on his image as a strong leader.



The Congress has again fielded Ajay Rai, who finished third in 2014 with only 75,000 votes. The Congress hopes Mr Rai, a Bhumihar, can at least make a dent in PM Modi's votes. The Bhumihar caste enjoys significant influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh.



The opposition gathbandhan (alliance) of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP also has its own candidate. The Samajwadi Party is fielding Shalini Yadav, the daughter-in-law of a former Congress lawmaker as the opposition candidate from Varanasi.

