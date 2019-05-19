2019 Election Phase 7 LIVE: PM Modi's Constituency Varanasi Among Key Seats That Vote Today

Varanasi:
Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi's constituency, Varanasi, among key seats that vote today
The seventh and last phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election today sees some key constituencies go to polls, the most important of which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency - Varanasi. Some of the other significant seats include Gorakhpur, which was formerly UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's seat, Patna Sahib in Bihar, where Congress's Shatrughan Sinha is up against BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Diamond Harbour and Kolkata in West Bengal. Voting is taking place in 59 constituencies across seven states and one union territory in the last phase of elections today. The counting of votes will happen on Thursday, May 23, and the results will be declared the same day.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - Narendra Modi (BJP) vs Ajay Rai (Congress) vs and Shalini Yadav (Samajwadi Party)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term as the member of parliament from Varanasi, from where he won the 2014 general election by a massive margin. PM Modi is banking on his development agenda, not only in Varanasi but across the country, as well as on his image as a strong leader.
The Congress has again fielded Ajay Rai, who finished third in 2014 with only 75,000 votes. The Congress hopes Mr Rai, a Bhumihar, can at least make a dent in PM Modi's votes. The Bhumihar caste enjoys significant influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
The opposition gathbandhan (alliance) of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP also has its own candidate. The Samajwadi Party is fielding Shalini Yadav, the daughter-in-law of a former Congress lawmaker as the opposition candidate from Varanasi.
