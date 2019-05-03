Sonakshi Sinha On Daughter Duty, Campaigns In Lucknow For Mother Poonam

Dimple Yadav also accompanied Sonakshi Sinha and Poonam Sinha (File)

Samajwadi Party leader Poonam Sinha on Friday roped in yet another in-house star campaigner for canvassing in Lucknow where she is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election opposite BJP stalwart Rajnath Singh. Her daughter Sonakshi Sinha, a popular Bollywood actor, took part in a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's capital.

Flanked by Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav and her mother, Sonakshi Sinha, who was wearing awhite and blue suit and sunglasses to beat the May heat, raised slogans.

Sonakshi Sinha was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

The roadshow that moved through three assembly constituencies covered a distance of about 6 km.

Poonam Sinha's husband Shatrughan Sinha, an actor-turned-politician, had joined her last month as she filed her nomination paper. Mr Sinha, a Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, had angered many in his party as it has fielded its own candidate in the prestigious constituency. Clarifying why he turned up at his party's rival's roadshow, he said he was there as a "dutiful husband".

"Yesterday was a big and special day for my family as my better half, the graceful and radiant #PoonamSinha, embarked on a new chapter of her life. I stood by her as a dutiful husband amidst remarks of me crossing party lines to campaign for my wife. But my stance was loud and clear," Shatrughan Sinha had tweeted.

Sonakshi Sinha took part in a road show in Lucknow

Poonam Sinha, an actor herself, had joined the Samajwadi Party last month. She is fielded from Lucknow, where the party has never won. She was welcomed into the party by Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow is a prestigious seat that has been with the BJP since 1991. The party's iconic leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee held it from 1991 to 2009. Rajnath Singh, who won the 2004 Lok Sabha polls from western Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, took over the Lucknow seat in 2014. Mr Singh had defeated Congress's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who is now in the BJP.

The Congress has picked self-styled spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam as its Lucknow candidate.

Lucknow will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 6. The result will be declared on May 23.

With inputs from IANS

