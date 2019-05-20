'Nautanki': Sharad Pawar's Take On Bleak Exit Poll Predictions

The NCP-Congress alliance will get 11 seats, exit polls predicted.

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party chief, is the latest to join the political leaders whose response to the exit poll predictions is utter disbelief. The exit polls that gave NCP-Congress alliance just 11 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra have been described by the leader as "nautanki" or drama.

"There is a strange atmosphere in the country today...After 6 pm yesterday, there was a sense of unease after seeing all TV channels and newspapers," he said at a function in Maharashtra.

"People have been calling me...I told them that an attempt is being made by those who control the electronic media to present a different view...The truth will come out after two days (on May 23)," he added.

He further said, "A drama is on since last evening. Whenever you get a chance to see drama, you must see."

Mr Pawar also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent trip to the Kedarnath shrine.

"But I have never seen that after elections, those who shoulder the country's responsibility have left Delhi and gone to the Himalayas," Mr Pawar said.

The BJP will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably, exit polls predicted on Sunday. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

In Maharashtra, the poll of polls gave 36 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which is a five-seat drop from their 2014 tally of 41.

The exit polls have been debunked by a host of opposition leaders like TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and Congress's Shashi Tharoor and Amarinder Singh. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's opinion differed with that of other leaders as he said every opinion poll could not be wrong.

