Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among 40 Congress Campaigners In Odisha

The Congress has so far announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in the state (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and cricketer- turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin are among the 40 star campaigners who will be canvassing for the grand old party in Odisha.

Elections to 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies will be held concurrently in the state in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Among others who have found a mention in the list of star campaigners, released by the grand old party on Monday, are senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, ministers TS Singh Deo, Susmita Dev and Jitendra Singh.

Actor-turned-politicians Khushboo, Nagma, Raj Babbar and Vijayshanti are also set to visit the state to campaign for the party candidates.

The party's state unit president, Niranjan Patnaik, and senior state leaders Chiranjib Biswal, Jaydev Jena, Prasad Harichandan, Jagannath Patnaik and Narasingha Mishra have also made it to the star-campaigner list.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats and 77 Assembly constituencies.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.