To Attack Chandrababu Naidu, PM Modi's 'Bahubali' Analogy

Chandrababu Naidu has also been making stinging attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday equated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with ''Bhallaladeva"-- the main villain of Telugu film "Bahubali"--claiming that like the fictional character, Mr Naidu was trying to ensure that power remained within his family. The PM also called him "U-turn Babu", alleging he didn't fulfil promises made to the people of the state.

"On the one hand, our government is working on understanding your expectations and fulfilling them. But, on the other hand, disappointment and U-turn have become the identity of the government here. Someone said that U-turn Babu's condition has become like ''Bhallaladeva'' from Baahubali film. He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his power remains within his family and for that he is playing new games," PM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The character was played by Rana Daggubati. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters produced in the country.

Accusing Mr Naidu of backtracking from his earlier promises, the Prime Minister said, "Pick up newspapers around two years back and see what he (Naidu) was saying. And now, see what he is saying now. See, how he took U-turns."

PM Modi also accused Mr Naidu's party, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, and the Congress of practicing dynastic politics.

Mr Naidu was a BJP ally, but in 2017, he chose to call it quits over his demand of a special status to Andhra Pradesh.

After quitting the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr Naidu grew close to the opposition camp. He was in talks with opposition leaders like Trinamool's Mamata Banerjee and the Congress's Rahul Gandhi for a broad anti-BJP alliance. After the talks went south, he announced to go it solo in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Naidu has been making stinging attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, he said PM Modi was "chowkidar" or watchman for criminals.

"The BJP and YSRCP are like husband and wife, but acting for outsiders. Why these masks? Modi, K Chandrasekhar Rao and Jaganmohan Reddy should come out openly if they have guts. K Chandrasekhar Rao is hatching conspiracies to destroy the state. Modi became ''chowkidar'' for criminals," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh will take place on April 11.

With inputs from ANI

