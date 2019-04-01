Sharad Pawar 'Hit Wicket' By Nephews, Says PM In Wardha: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit three states-- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit three states today-- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. PM Modi will address a public meeting in Wardha to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region. All the 10 candidates of the BJP-Sena alliance, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will be present at the meeting, BJP sources said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the public meeting. Mr Gadkari is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, which is also in Vidarbha. The Vidarbha region reports a huge number of farmer suicides and agrarian distress coupled with rural discontent that is a cause of worry for the BJP. PM Modi will then head to Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry for another rally. PM Modi will also address a public meeting of the BJP in Hyderabad later in the evening. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29. The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the meeting in Hyderabad as it will supplement the party's campaign for four Lok Sabha constituencies.

