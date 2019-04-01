Sharad Pawar 'Hit Wicket' By Nephews, Says PM In Wardha: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit three states today-- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. PM Modi will address a public meeting in Wardha to campaign for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates in Vidarbha region. All the 10 candidates of the BJP-Sena alliance, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will be present at the meeting, BJP sources said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the public meeting. Mr Gadkari is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, which is also in Vidarbha. The Vidarbha region reports a huge number of farmer suicides and agrarian distress coupled with rural discontent that is a cause of worry for the BJP. PM Modi will then head to Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry for another rally. PM Modi will also address a public meeting of the BJP in Hyderabad later in the evening. This will be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the party's campaign by addressing a rally in Mahabubnagar on March 29. The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the meeting in Hyderabad as it will supplement the party's campaign for four Lok Sabha constituencies.
Here are the highlights from PM Modi's rallies in Maharashtra, Andhra and Telangana:
- The NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra is like <i>Kumbhkaran</i>. When they are in power, they take turns to sleep for 6 months
- Don't forget when a Maharashtra farmer went to Ajit Pawar to question him about his grievances, he was humiliated. Sharad Pawar was a farmer himself, but today he has forgotten farmers
- The Congress-NCP alliance looted farmers in the state. They were involved in an irrigation scam. The drought in Vidarbha is because of Congress
- The mahamilavat of Congress and NCP has been insulting our brave soldiers and their sacrifices. When our brave soldiers crossed the border and killed terrorists in their own houses, they started asking for evidence
- Firstly I congratulate the country's space scientists for another achievement that ISRO has achieved a while ago
- Congress has been disrespecting the chowkidars who are working towards the Swachchta mission. Two days ago, a large Congress leader said that Modi has only been a toilet guard
- I want to tell Congress: You may try to demean by saying that I have been a chowkidar of toilets, but I would take it as a compliment since it also means that I am guarding so many women and girls of the country
- There was a time when Sharad Pawar ji used to think that he could become the Prime Minister. But then one fine day, he decided "I am happy to be here in the Rajya Sabha; I will not contest elections". He also knows which direction the wind blows
- The Nationalist Congress Party is facing a tough time, even in terms of ticket distribution. They don't know where to contest