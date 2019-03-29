NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
PM Modi To Visit 3 States Today, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Roadshow In Ayodhya: Live Updates

The Congress general secretary is on a three-day UP tour, her second ground campaign in the state after she was appointed by the Congress as its eastern UP in-charge.

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 29, 2019 09:29 IST
PM Modi began his election campaign in Meerut yesterday. (File photo)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his election campaign yesterday in Meerut, will today travel to the eastern part of the country and address a rally in Odisha's Koraput district. From there, the prime minister will travel to the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, will conclude her campaign with a visit to Faizabad. Her brother and Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Haryana today. 

Leaders of the Mahaghatbandhan or Grand Alliance are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election-related news: 


Mar 29, 2019
09:29 (IST)

BJP legislator from Neemuch, Dilip Singh Parihar was arrested yesterday, on charges of violation of Model Code of Conduct, news agency ANI reported.
Mar 29, 2019
09:05 (IST)
Mar 29, 2019
09:03 (IST)
Mar 29, 2019
09:03 (IST)
For all the news on yesterday's big news developments, click here
