PM Modi To Visit 3 States Today, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Roadshow In Ayodhya: Live Updates

PM Modi began his election campaign in Meerut yesterday. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his election campaign yesterday in Meerut, will today travel to the eastern part of the country and address a rally in Odisha's Koraput district. From there, the prime minister will travel to the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, will conclude her campaign with a visit to Faizabad. The Congress general secretary is on a three-day UP tour, her second ground campaign in the state after she was appointed by the Congress as its eastern UP in-charge. Her brother and Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Haryana today.

Leaders of the Mahaghatbandhan or Grand Alliance are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am.

