PM Modi To Visit 3 States Today, Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Roadshow In Ayodhya: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his election campaign yesterday in Meerut, will today travel to the eastern part of the country and address a rally in Odisha's Koraput district. From there, the prime minister will travel to the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a three-day tour of Uttar Pradesh, will conclude her campaign with a visit to Faizabad. The Congress general secretary is on a three-day UP tour, her second ground campaign in the state after she was appointed by the Congress as its eastern UP in-charge. Her brother and Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Haryana today.
Leaders of the Mahaghatbandhan or Grand Alliance are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 am.
Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election-related news:
