Google Marks Sixth Phase Of Polling With Doodle On How To Vote

Google dedicated its doodle to the Lok Sabha elections in India to mark the sixth phase of polling today.

Google dedicated its doodle to the ongoing seven-phase general elections in India to mark the sixth phase of polling today. The election is spread over seven phases in total, with the first five phases of voting held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29 and May 6. Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Election will see six states-- Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Delhi-- going to polls today, with the fate of 979 candidates contesting for 59 seats hanging in the balance.

The Google Doodle, like on the first five phases of the Lok Sabha election, is marked by a closed fist with the index finger held up. The nail has a black mark-- the iconic post-vote finger-- indicating a vote has been cast.

On clicking on the doodle, the search takes you to a "How to vote" page that elaborates the voting process for the Indian general elections.

The doodle also helps voters find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and Electronic Voting Machines. The search also links each page to the official election commission website for further details.

Here is the guide to the voting process at polling booths:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19, with the counting scheduled for May 23.

