Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5: A Look At Top Candidates

Voting for phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on May 6, Monday in which 656 candidates are contesting for 51 seats in 7 states. The seven states where polling will take place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy are among the prominent candidates for Phase 5 Lok Sabha election 2019.

The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know about the states going for elections in Phase 4 and their constituency-wise breakup, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here.

Here we have compiled a list of heavyweights, number of women candidates, eligible voters for phase 5 national election:

In Bihar, 82 candidates are contesting in five constituencies with 87,49,847 eligible voters. Of these, six candidates are women. The prominent candidates are sitting lawmakers Rajiv Pratap Rudy from Saran and Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 79 candidates are contesting in six constituencies with 76,14,898 eligible voters. Of these, three candidates are women. The prominent candidates are BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Congress' Rigzin Spalbar, both contesting from Ladakh.

In Jharkhand, 61 candidates are contesting in four constituencies with 66,96,053 eligible voters. Of these, seven candidates are women. The prominent candidates are former chief ministers Babulal Marandi contesting from Kodarma and Arjun Munda from Khunti seat.

In Madhya Pradesh, 110 candidates are contesting in seven constituencies with 1,19,56,447 eligible voters. Of these, nine candidates are women. The prominent candidates are lawmakers Prahlad Patel from Damoh and Janardan Mishra from Rewa. From Satna, BJP's Ganesh Singh and Congress' Rajaram Tripathi are contesting.

In Rajasthan, 134 candidates are contesting in 12 constituencies with 1,91,94,878 eligible voters. Of these, 15 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Union Minister and former Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress' Krishna Poonia from Jaipur Rural. Apart from them are parliamentarians Ramcharan Bohara from Jaipur and Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur.

In Uttar Pradesh, 182 candidates are contesting in 14 constituencies with 2,47,09,515 eligible voters. Of these, 27 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and SP's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Lucknow and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli.

In Bengal, 83 candidates are contesting in 7 constituencies with 17,62,995 eligible voters. Of these, 12 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are former Union Minister and TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi from Barrackpore, BJP's Uluberia candidate Joy Banerjee who is a veteran actor, BJP's Locket Chatterjee who is an actress and President of State Mahila Morcha and Congress' Suvra Ghosh who is sister-in-law of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

