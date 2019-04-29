'Be Part Of Change': Actor Arjun Kapoor Casts His Vote In Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor was among many celebrities who came out and cast their vote, urging others to follow suit.

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday urged everyone to cast their vote to bring about the changes they want to see. Arjun Kapoor cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.

"Everyone who is sitting at home, checking Internet and Twitter, thinking that there should be change in India...every citizen should participate in voting so that they can be a part of the change," Arjun Kapoor said.

"Like the saying goes, 'The leaders you get is what you deserve'. Make sure you make your vote count. Every vote matters. This year's elections are really important to make sure we have a better future than what we had for the last so many years," the 33-year-old actor said.

"India is counted as the biggest democracy in the world. We must vote," he added

Asked about the issues that need focus, Arjun Kapoor said, "If we start talking about this, it might take the whole day. We should think about voting."

He was among a slew of celebrities who came out and cast their vote, urging others to follow suit.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with projects like "Panipat", "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and "India's Most Wanted".

