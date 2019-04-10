P Chidambaram Hits Back, Says 'Teach The PM Some Basic Lessons On Law'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jibe a PM Modi over understanding "the law"

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today took a swipe at the Modi government, charging that under this regime conviction comes first and investigation later, and alleged that a person is considered guilty until proven innocent.

He said the law secretary should "teach" the prime minister some basic lessons in law as the Supreme Court has said that bail is the rule and jail the exception.

Mr Chidambaram's jibe at the prime minister came in the wake of PM Modi's attack on him. At a recent rally in Tamil Nadu, the prime minister had taken a dig at the former finance minister.

PM Modi had said he was "shocked to read the recounting minister headed their manifesto committee. I was not surprised. After all, getting bail is important for his own existence," apparently referring to cases against Mr Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Charges are flying fast and thick in the midst of the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha election that begins on April 11.

Mr Chidambaram is facing corruption charges in the INX media case and has been granted bail by the court.

"In Modi raj (rule), conviction comes first and investigation takes place later! In Modi raj, a person is guilty until proved innocent! If PM has any doubt, he should consult his friend Mr Arun Jaitley," the Congress leader charged.

"The Law Secretary should teach the PM some basic lessons on law. The Supreme Court has said that ''bail is the rule and jail is the exception," he wrote on Twitter.



