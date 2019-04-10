No Political Motive In Madhya Pradesh Raids: Officials Tell Poll Body

Earlier, the EC told them to share information relating to the raids. (File)

Senior Revenue Department officials on Tuesday met the Election Commission and briefed the EC on the process of search, surveys and raids.

According to sources, the department officials told the EC the raids do not violate the model code of conduct in any manner. They also informed the EC they cannot share or discuss or disclose the timing of raids until substantial evidence is found.

Earlier, the EC told them to share information relating to the raids.

On Monday, the Income Tax department in a statement said during searches in Madhya Pradesh organised rackets of unaccounted cash of Rs 281 crore through various persons, including people associated with politics, were seized.

It claimed part of the cash was moved to a Delhi-based political party, including Rs 20 crore through hawala. There were also I-T searches in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Goa.

On Sunday, the EC had written to the Revenue Secretary, instructing him to tell his officials to be neutral and unbiased on raids.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.