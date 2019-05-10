Navjot Sidhu Gets Another Election Body Notice For Comments Against PM

Navjot Singh Sidhu has 24 hours to respond to the notice (File)

Navjot Sidhu, Congress's star campaigner, has received a notice from the Election Commission over his speech in Bhopal last month in which he had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stealing money from government-controlled banks and called him "rashtra drohi" or traitor. He has 24 hours to respond to the notice.

"The commission is of the view that Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu has prima-facie violated the provisions of para (2) and Part (I) of General Conduct of Modal Code of Conduct," the notice read.

The complaint was filed by the BJP last month, alleging Mr Sidhu made objectionable comments against PM Modi.

The Election Commission had received a complaint from the BJP that Mr Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, had made disparaging comments about PM Modi.

He had reportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.

Mr Sidhu had been barred from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission last month for his comment in which he warned Bihar's Muslim community against dividing its vote. The poll body had "strongly condemned" his comment, barring him from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows, interviews, and from making any public comment.

Earlier this month, Mr Sidhu had received a notice from the Election Commission for allegedly launching a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17.

