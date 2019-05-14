'Will Quit Politics If Proved,' Says MK Stalin, Accused Of 'Talks' With BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao met MK Stalin last evening.

DMK Chief MK Stalin today vowed to "quit politics" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Tamil Nadu BJP chief could prove their claim that he is in touch with the BJP and is lobbying for cabinet posts in the next government. "If Modi or Tamilsai (Soundarajan, BJP) prove it I shall quit politics. Will Modi quit politics if he can't prove it," Mr Stalin said, strongly denying any change in his stand on backing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the top job.

"DMK determined to oust Modi and doubly determined to make Rahul PM. Desperate BJP is causing confusion," said the DMK boss.

The buzz started after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's meeting with Mr Stalin last evening.

Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, suggested that the DMK chief, who has openly endorsed Rahul Gandhi for prime minister, has since grown disillusioned with the Congress and is sending out signals to the BJP. KCR is also seen to be close to the BJP, even though he insists he is equidistant from the BJP and the Congress.

"Yes, it's true, they are talking through somebody and establishing contact," said Tamilsai Soundarajan.

"Stalin holds talks with Rahul on one side, with KCR on the other side and Modi on another side. Everyone knows DMK will change colours," said the BJP leader.

DMK sources accused Ms Soundarajan of "blabbering" under the fear of defeat.

"We are committed to Congress alliance. It was Stalin who proposed Rahul as PM," reminded a leader.

This morning, Mr Stalin told reporters that he did not fancy the chances of a "non-BJP, non-Congress third front" - a pitch reportedly put forward by K Chandrasekhara Rao or KCR in his meetings with regional leaders.

Mr Stalin said a decision could be taken only after May 23, when the results were declared.

The DMK chief also claimed KCR's meeting was a "courtesy call". "He did not come to form alliances. He came to Tamil Nadu to offer prayers in various temples and on that basis, sought an appointment with me for a courtesy call. That is all," he told reporters.

