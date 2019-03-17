BJP First Candidates List Soon, Bihar Grand Alliance Seat Sharing Announcement Today: Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election: The BJP met to deliberate on candidates in various constituencies. (PTI)

With Lok Sabha elections now just weeks away, the political parties across the country have begun burning the midnight oil strategising their plans for the national polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP late on Saturday held a meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, to shortlist candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi that culminated till 2 am on Sunday was held to deliberate on candidates that the party will field in various constituencies in 11 states, according to sources.

In Bihar, the grand alliance led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) is likely to announce seat sharing today. The RJD is likely to contest on 20 seats and Congress on 11 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, reports said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress's in-charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to visit Lucknow today. and will reach Prayagraj by evening. In her second visit after being appointed the party's general secretary, she is likely to spend four days in the state.

Meanwhile, former IAS officer Shah Faesal will launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in Rajbagh area of the city today. The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year.

