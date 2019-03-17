BJP First Candidates List Soon, Bihar Grand Alliance Seat Sharing Announcement Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Lok Sabha Election: The BJP met to deliberate on candidates in various constituencies. (PTI)
With Lok Sabha elections now just weeks away, the political parties across the country have begun burning the midnight oil strategising their plans for the national polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party or the BJP late on Saturday held a meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, to shortlist candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi that culminated till 2 am on Sunday was held to deliberate on candidates that the party will field in various constituencies in 11 states, according to sources.
In Bihar, the grand alliance led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) is likely to announce seat sharing today. The RJD is likely to contest on 20 seats and Congress on 11 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, reports said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress's in-charge in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is scheduled to visit Lucknow today. and will reach Prayagraj by evening. In her second visit after being appointed the party's general secretary, she is likely to spend four days in the state.
Meanwhile, former IAS officer Shah Faesal will launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in Rajbagh area of the city today. The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year.
Here are the Updates on developments related to Lok Sabha elections:
CM Bhupesh Baghel on Congress list in Chhattisgarh
- The youth has been given the opportunity this time
- Those who are capable and winnable got the tickets
- People of Chhattisgarh have already denied pm mod9i as their leader
- If PM Modi is not corrupt then he should have had answered about the Rafale deal and other issues
YSR Congress party announces list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.
Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow. She is going to the party office, where she is expected to hold a number of meetings with party members.
She will take a boat ride on a 140-kilometre stretch of Ganga between the Prayagraj and Mirzapur districts, tomorrow.
In Bihar, the grand alliance led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) is likely to announce seat sharing today. The RJD is likely to contest on 20 seats and Congress on 11 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, reports said.
BJP sources said that in Saturday's meeting there was no discussion on Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 parliamentary seats and where the BJP is still in talks with smaller parties to finalise seat sharing. The BJP won 71 seats in the state in the 2014 general election.
Amit Shah is likely to meet with the core committee of the party on Sunday too after which the BJP is expected to announce its first list of candidates, sources said.
The BJP Central Election Committee is likely to meet again on Monday and by March 22 the party may announce the list of all candidates, sources said.
Meanwhile the Congress released its fourth list of candidates on Saturday.
States that will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of the upcoming seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Saturday held a meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, to shortlist candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party's headquarters in Delhi that culminated at 2 am on Sunday was held to deliberate on candidates that the party will field in various constituencies in 11 states, according to sources. Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended the meet.
Bihar, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir figured in the deliberations, sources said adding that candidates for seats in the states of North East and in south India were also discussed.