"Chowkidar Narendra Modi": PM Adds Prefix On Twitter, Top Leaders Follow

Elections 2019: PM Modi released a video on Saturday with title "Main Bhi Chowkidar".

A day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the title of his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi". BJP president Amit Shah also followed the PM as he changed his name on Twitter to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan have also followed their leaders in changing their names on Twitter accounts. .

"The one who made cleanliness a moral value... he is called Chowkidar #MainBhiChowkidar. Say with all your heart #ChowkidarPhirSe (watchman again)," Amit Shah tweeted after senior BJP leaders changed their names.

This comes a day after PM Modi launched his party's "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign ahead of the national election that begins next month. The PM released a video with the same title on Twitter and said, "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation".

The campaign comes as a counter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's repeated attacks on PM Modi and his government over the Rafale jet deal, with the slogan, "Chowkidar Chor Hai (watchman is a thief)".

Mr Gandhi has alleged that PM Modi tweaked the Rafale jet contract to unduly benefit industrialist Anil Ambani.

"Five years ago, chowkidar said he wanted to fight corruption. He said he wanted to make it a 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. Today, the slogan of 'Acche Din Aayenge' has changed to 'Chowkidar chor hai'," Mr Gandhi said at a recent rally.

PM Modi has been returning Mr Gandhi's barbs. He said in a January rally that a "chor" or thief always wants to remove "chowkidar" from his way, in an apparent retort to Mr Gandhi.

The use of the word "chowkidar" dates back to the poll campaigning ahead of the 2014 general elections when Mr Modi had promised to work as a "chowkidar" to guard people's money and their trust once elected to the top office.

Disclaimer: NDTV has been sued for 10,000 crores by Anil Ambani's Reliance Group for its coverage of the Rafale deal.

