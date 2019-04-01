'Modi Ji Mentions Pak 200 Times A Day': Lalu Yadav's Party's Dig At PM

Lalu Yadav's party is currently run by his son Tejashwi Yadav (File)

Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the PM mentions Pakistan 200 times a day. In a tweet addressed to the PM, the party said he should talk about himself, his work and the country.

"Modi ji takes the name of Pakistan 200 times a day. So much love for Pakistan, Modi ji? Take the name of India. You are the Prime Minister of the country. This is India's general election. Will you contest the election on the basis of Pakistan? Should the country waste energy on its tiny neighbour? Talk about yourself, your work, and the country," the party tweeted from its official account.

A war of words has been on between the ruling BJP and the opposition ever since Indian jets destroyed a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The opposition, led by the Congress, has asked the government to release the exact number of terrorists killed. The government has said that an estimated 300 terrorists were present at the time of the strike.

Yesterday, PM Modi, while addressing a ''Main Bhi Chowkidar'' event, said Pakistan was in a fix after the strike.

"They have been saying that there are no terror camps. Now they have to hide it. They are not allowing anybody to go there. We have been told Balakot is being reconstructed by Pakistan to show that a school is being run there, so that people can be taken there and shown that no terror camp existed there," he said.

Lalu Yadav's party is currently grappling with the family feud in his family, just before the national election. His older son Tej Pratap Yadav, who quit a party post last week signaling a giant sulk, has threatened to form a new party named after his parents; the banner is ready and his working title is "Lalu-Rabri Morcha".

Tej Pratap Yadav wants his aides to be fielded by the RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal in two seats, Jehanabad and Sheohar. If not, he has reportedly warned his party, he will field his candidates anyway under the new party name.

The RJD is contesting half of Bihar's 40 seats and four other allies, including the Congress, are sharing the rest.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.