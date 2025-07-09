"Deeply Saddening": PM Modi On 9 Deaths In Gujarat Bridge Tragedy

Following the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those killed in Gujarat bridge collapse. The incident has left nine people dead.

"The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed sorrow over the collapse of the Gambhira Bridge, calling the incident "deeply distressing." He announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, along with full coverage of medical treatment.

"The collapse of a span of the Gambhira Bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara, has caused an accident that is deeply distressing to the heart. The state government stands with full compassion alongside every family affected by this tragedy. The state government will provide assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the heirs of each person who lost their life in the accident. Additionally, each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of 50,000 rupees, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government," Patel said on X.