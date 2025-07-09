Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video Shows Truck, Car, Auto In River After Deadly Gujarat Bridge Collapse

Nine people were killed when several vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

Vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River when a portion of a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara

  • Nine people died after a slab of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Vadodara
  • Four vehicles fell into the Mahisagar River, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a van
  • Five people were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Vadodara:

At least nine people were killed when several vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday. 

A video from the crash site shows four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van, partially submerged in the Mahisagar River after a slab of the Gambhira bridge collapsed.

Visuals also showed that the entire slab of the bridge between the two piers had collapsed.

A large tanker truck was also seen tilting on the edge of the broken bridge.

Five people were rescued and are undergoing treatment.

A senior official said that rescue teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Emergency Response Centre, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police were deployed at the site after the incident.

Inaugurated in 1985, the nearly 900-metre-long bridge has 23 piers and connects Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required.

"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to reach the site and conduct a probe into the reason for the collapse, he said.

In October 2022, a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, killing about 140 people.

PM Modi On Vadodara Bridge Collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara was "deeply saddening".

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," he said.

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of the victims.

"The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Gambhira Bridge Collapse, Gujarat Bridge Collapse, Bridge Collapse
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com