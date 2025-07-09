Video Shows Truck, Car, Auto In River After Deadly Gujarat Bridge Collapse

At least nine people were killed when several vehicles fell into a river after a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday.

A video from the crash site shows four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van, partially submerged in the Mahisagar River after a slab of the Gambhira bridge collapsed.

Visuals also showed that the entire slab of the bridge between the two piers had collapsed.

A large tanker truck was also seen tilting on the edge of the broken bridge.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Five people were rescued and are undergoing treatment.

A senior official said that rescue teams from the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Emergency Response Centre, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police were deployed at the site after the incident.

Inaugurated in 1985, the nearly 900-metre-long bridge has 23 piers and connects Vadodara and Anand districts of Gujarat.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required.

"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to reach the site and conduct a probe into the reason for the collapse, he said.

In October 2022, a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi, killing about 140 people.

PM Modi On Vadodara Bridge Collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara was "deeply saddening".

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," he said.

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of the victims.

"The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said.