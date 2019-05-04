In Mayawati's Attack On PM Modi, Mention Of His 'Friend' Donald Trump

Mayawati is one of the most forceful critics of PM Modi (File)

A media report that claimed US President Donald Trump had made 10,000 false claims during his rule, has been used by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to launch an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Washington Post newspaper, through Fact Checker data, has uncovered that US President Donald Trump has made over 1,0000 wrong and misleading claims in 800 days. The US media is very alert, but what is your opinion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP has often claimed that ache din or good days it had promised in the run-up to the 2014 general election has been brought about by the party under PM Modi's leadership. The claim is utterly rejected by the opposition, which has accused PM Modi of lying.

Mayawati, one of the most forceful critics of PM Modi, has entered into an alliance with her main rival , the Samajwadi Party, in Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing national election to keep the BJP at bay in the state. The alliance was necessitated by the BJP's stellar performance in 2014 general election followed by a landslide win in the assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi's name had also come up in the US when the country's general elections were being held. Republican candidate, Mr Trump, had reworked the BJP's popular phrase-"Abki Baar Modi Sarkaar"-ostensibly to impress the sizeable Indian-American votes.

After Mr Trump became the President, the two leaders displayed bonhomie through hugs and vigorous handshakes on many occasions.

The results for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections will be declared on May 23.

