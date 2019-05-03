Imran Khan Starts Sweating When PM Modi Starts Speaking: Yogi Adityanath

Election 2019: Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi had given a befitting reply to Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sweats when Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking in election meetings across the country.

Addressing a public meeting through video conferencing from Lucknow, as he could not reach Hazaribagh following Cyclone Fani hitting the Odisha coast, Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi's leadership could protect country's security.

"Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking in election meetings throughout the country, Pakistan Prime Minister starts sweating. It is Narendra Modi's leadership that can protect security and safety of people of India," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Without mentioning the massacre of 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14 and the subsequent Balakot air strike on February 26, Yogi Adityanath said that PM Modi gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.

He praised achievements under the leadership of PM Modi, asserting 1.5 crore housing units for the poor were built.

Saying he would have been glad if he had reached Hazaribagh to meet Ram Bhakts instead of video conferencing, Yogi Adityanath said that Rama Navami festival is famous in Hazaribagh and the people celebrate it with devotion and religious fervor.

He praised Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJP's Hazaribagh candidate Jayant Sinha for announcing earlier that a Ram temple would be constructed in Hazaribagh.

Mr Sinha had earlier urged Ram Bhakts to find suitable land for the construction of Ram temple in Hazaribagh.

Yogi Adityanath also said that his government in Uttar Pradesh is making all efforts to start construction of the long-pending Ram Mandir at Ayodhya soon to fulfill dreams of crores of people who are demanding setting up of a Bhavya Ram Mandir (grand temple).

Yogi Adityanath reminded the people as to how Mr Sinha changed the nation's air map by making all round development of existing airports and constructing new airports in difficult regions of the country, adding people never thought to have airport facilities.

He appealed to the people to vote for Jayant Sinha and strengthen hands of PM Modi to serve the nation and MPs like Mr Sinha could do more work for the people after PM Modi returned to power.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sinha said, "The people of the country cannot think formation of next government without Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister."

