Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Open To Fighting 2019 Polls If BJP Wants

On the prospect of contesting the general elections, he said: "I cannot take the decision... They (the BJP) can nominate me to contest for the Lok Sabha if they wish, and I will contest."

All India | | Updated: February 26, 2019 00:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Open To Fighting 2019 Polls If BJP Wants

Himanta Biswa Sarma made it clear he won't fight the 2021 assembly polls in Assam


Bihpuria, Assam: 

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hinted that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if his party, the BJP, is keen on it, but made it clear he will not feature in the 2021 assembly polls.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting here in Lakhimpur district, Mr Sarma said, "As I have stated earlier, I want to leave state politics and I don't want to contest the 2021 assembly elections. I have conveyed my decision to my party."

On the prospect of contesting the general elections, he said: "I cannot take the decision... They (the BJP) can nominate me to contest for the Lok Sabha if they wish, and I will contest."

Asked which parliamentary constituency would the minister prefer, Mr Sarma said he was "okay" to contest from any of the 14 seats in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), exuded confidence that the BJP would win 19 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats from the Northeast at the upcoming hustings.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Himanta Biswa SarmaBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNokia 9Huawei Mate XSony XperiaFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................