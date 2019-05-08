Haryana Minister Anil Vij Abuses Protesters, Faces Backlash

Anil Vij was visiting the village to campaign for BJP Parliamentarian Rattan Lal Kataria.

Mercurial Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday lost his cool when a group raised slogans against him while he was campaigning in a village in Ambala. As he came out of a building, the leader, known for making controversial comments, used abusive language for the protesters. The minister's reaction further provoked the protesters who surrounded his vehicle.

Anil Vij was visiting the village to campaign for BJP Parliamentarian Rattan Lal Kataria. As the residents raised slogans against Anil Vij and Parliamentarian Rattan Lal Kataria, an upset minister hurled expletives at the protesters.

The villagers reacted angrily and surrounded the minister's car and also hurled abuses. A video of the incident has been widely circulated over social media.

The police later intervened and escorted the minister out of the village.

Mr Vij frequently makes headlines for his remarks on his opponents. In March, he made a bizarre remark amid the political row over the impact of India's air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

"The next time there is a strike on Pakistan-based terrorists, then one of mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) leaders should be made to stand there so that they can count the bodies," he had tweeted in Hindi.

Haryana will go to polls on May 12 and reports of BJP leaders facing protest from the masses have frequently emerged on social media.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.