Election 2019: Google Doodle On Phase 4 Of Lok Sabha Election Tells Us How To Vote

How to vote in India: Google Doodle dedicated to phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections

Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to the fourth phase of India's mammoth general election. The election is spread over seven phases in total, with the first three phases of voting held on April 11, April 18 and April 23. Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election will see nine states going to vote, with the fate of 972 candidates contesting for 72 seats hanging in the balance.

The Google Doodle, like on the first three phases of the Lok Sabha election, is marked by a closed fist with the index finger held up. The nail has a black mark, indicating a vote has been cast. The doodle leads to instructions on how to vote.

The Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will vote for the first time in this election, while voting will come to an end in Maharashtra. The electoral fortunes of several star candidates will be decided in this phase, including six Union ministers.

The last of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be held on May 19, with the counting scheduled for May 23.

Here is the guide to the voting process at polling booths:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof

Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)

You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth

Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

