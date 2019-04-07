Watch: Fight Breaks Out Over Biryani At UP Congress Candidate's Poll Meet

People can be seen shouting at each other with some of them even hitting each other with sticks

Clashes broke out at Tandhera village on Saturday over the distribution of biryani during the election meeting of Congress candidate from Bijnor, Nasimuddin Siddiqui, police said on Sunday.

"Clashes broke out in Tandhera village on Saturday during the election campaign of Congress leader as people scrambled for food being served at the venue. We investigated the case as it was a violation of model code of conduct," senior police officer Alok Sharma told media persons in Muzaffarnagar.

In a video of the incident, people can be seen shouting at each other with some of them even slapping and hitting each other with sticks.

An FIR has been registered against seven to eight persons and further action will be taken, police said.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

