Lok Sabha 2024: In Mathura, Hema Malini's Bid For Hat-Trick

Mathura constituency is represented by veteran actor-politician Hema Malini. (File)

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency is one of the VIP seats in Uttar Pradesh, playing a significant role in the state's politics. The constituency, currently represented by veteran actor-politician Hema Malini, has emerged as a BJP stronghold.

Constituency Profile and Dominance

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Mathura district and comprises five assembly segments: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, and Baldev. The BJP currently dominates all five.

BJP's Stronghold and Notable Leaders

The BJP has won the seat six times. The Congress has won five times, while the Janata Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Independents have won twice each. Mathura has also been represented by prominent leaders, including Raja Mahendra Pratap, who served as the President of the Provisional Government of India in the early 20th century. Other MPs from here include Jayant Chaudhary and Sakshi Maharaj, besides current MP Hema Malini.

Hema Malini Eyes Third Win

Hema Malini, the sitting MP from Mathura, is aiming to win a third consecutive term in the upcoming elections. If successful, she will join the league of leaders like Choudhary Tejveer Singh, Choudhary Digambar Singh, and Manvendra Singh, who have each held the Mathura seat for three terms.

Triangular Contest in 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mathura will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and the BSP. The Congress has chosen Mukesh Dhangar, and the BSP has nominated Suresh Singh as their candidate.

Previous Poll Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hema Malini (BJP) defeated her closest rival, Kunwar Narendra Singh (RLD), by a margin of over 2,93,000 votes. She had put up a similar performance in the 2014 elections, winning by a comfortable margin against Jayant Chaudhary (RLD).