Logo, Website For Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Unveiled

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary: The new web portal (http://gandhi.gov.in/) will identify visitors from different geography and serve them personalised information.

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 11:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Logo, Website For Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Unveiled

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary logo was unveiled by President Kovind.

New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind launched the logo and the web portal for the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

The logo branding will be done in trains, Air India aircraft, state roadways buses, government websites, government advertisements besides public sector undertakings.

gfe48p1s

Here's the logo for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The new web portal (http://gandhi.gov.in/) will identify visitors from different geography and serve them personalised information. Besides, information related to Gandhian literature, philosophy, audios, videos, rare photos are available in the portal.

According to an official release, the two-year long celebrations from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020 will be held across the country and all over the globe to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A meeting of National Committee headed by the President was held in May 2018 to draw out a plan of action for the mega celebration. Culture Minister Dr Mahesh Sharma and Secretary Culture, Arun Goel, was also present on the occasion.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mahatma gandhiMahatma Gandhi birth anniversarymahatma gandhi logo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amit ShahPNB ScamTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmSania Mirza

................................ Advertisement ................................