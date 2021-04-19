Lockdown In Lucknow, 4 Other UP Cities From Tonight Till April 26

UP reported over 30,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours this morning - a record single-day spike (File)

A lockdown has been ordered in five cities in Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur - from tonight till April 26, with only essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies (with less than three staffers) allowed to remain open.

All religious activities and establishments, "of any kind", are to be suspended, or closed, till the end of the lockdown period, as are all shopping complexes and malls, and hotels and restaurants, the UP government said in an order issued Monday evening.

Roadside hawkers selling fruits or vegetables, milk and bread sellers will be expected to go off the streets by 11 am every day.

Educational institutions, whether run by the government or a part of the private sector, will also remain closed; this applies to instructors and non-teaching staff too.

Significantly, the order to shut down educational institutions applies to the entire state.

All offices, whether government or private, will remain closed till April 26.

Exceptions will be made for financial institutions, business offering medical or health services, industrial and scientific establishments, and those providing essential services such as municipal functions and public transport.

The Allahabad High Court and other courts will function at its own discretion, the order added.

The state has also suspended all social functions and gatherings, including those for marriage functions, for the duration of the lockdown.

Exceptions have been made for "already fixed marriages" pending permission from the concerned District Magistrate, whose decision will be based on "prevailing COVID-19 situation" in the area.

In such cases, and others as may be permitted, attendance will be limited to 25 people.

All other public movement on the roads will be "restricted", with only those experiencing medical emergencies allowed to travel.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst affected states in this second Covid wave; the state reported over 30,000 new cases this morning, taking its active caseload to over 1.91 lakh.

Only Maharashtra - with more than 6.7 lakh active cases - has been more badly hit than UP.