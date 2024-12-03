Locals Throw Mud On Tamil Nadu Minister During Visit To Cyclone-Hit Area

Tamil Nadu minister Thiru Ponmudi, was greeted with handfuls of mud today when he went to visit a flood affected area of the state. BJP's K Annamalai posted a video of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, saying it ws the outcome of public frustration reaching a "boiling point".

"This is the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. The CM and the Deputy Chief Minister were busy taking photos in the streets of Chennai while the city received very little rain and did not bother to keep track of the happenings beyond Chennai," the caption read.

This is the current state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. The CM and the Deputy Chief Minister were busy taking photos in the streets of Chennai while the city received very little rain and did not bother to keep track of the happenings beyond Chennai. The DIPR behaves like the media... pic.twitter.com/DvZN3UT1f0 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 3, 2024

"Today, the public's frustration reached a boiling point as a Corrupt DMK Minister, Thiru Ponmudi, visited a flood-affected area and was met with a barrage of mud. This is a gentle reminder for DMK about what is on the offing," it added.

There has been no comment from the ruling DMK on the matter.

At least 10 people have died in the fury of the Cyclone Fengal and more than 15 districts of the state affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister MK Stalin, assuring him of all possible help to deal with the aftermath of the cyclone.

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the relatives of the family that died due to landslide and a relief of Rs 2,000 to each rain-affected family in Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts.