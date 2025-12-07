Locals Pool In Money, Build A Bridge Called 'Gorkhaland' Near Darjeeling

Without government funding, residents contributed whatever amount they could to a common poll and built a bridge over Tungsung Khola, connecting Tungsung tea estate with Dhotrey valley near West Bengal's Darjeeling.

The people named the bridge "Gorkhaland".

Ajoy Edwards, chief of Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), inaugurated the bridge on Sunday.

The bridge was built by 16 local societies without government aid. It symbolises the will of the people, who fought against government obstruction to have the bridge constructed with help and support from Edwards Foundation and IGJF, the locals said.

Edwards highlighted sacrifices in the Gorkhaland movement, calling it the "heartbeat" of Gorkha identity.

He said the project proves people's power. "If united, Gorkhas can achieve anything."

The construction faced many attempts at sabotage, including police threats, supply blocks, and harassment of coordinators like Suraj Tamang, he said.

Despite "all means of coercion," residents completed it via voluntary labour, with Edwards supplying material after pleas to the Gorkaland Territorial Authority (GTA) and the West Bengal government was ignored.

Edwards said the government should not neglect the region. All of them celebrated the bridge's inauguration as a triumph of resilience.