Locals, Police Clash Over Death Of Boy, 11, In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Three accused have been arrested, police have said

The death of a 11-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh triggered clashes between locals and police on Saturday, after villagers reacted angrily to the cops sending the body for a post-mortem.

A resident of Kanshiram Colony, the boy - Deepak - was missing since Thursday, when he went with friends to play cricket. When he did not return his family suspected he had been kidnapped.

This morning his body was found by a drain near his home.

Visuals from the scene showed a small crowd, presumably his family, holding hands around the body and blocking the road. As the crowd around the body swells, and grows restless, the police's initial attempt to take charge goes awry.

Dozens of angry villagers can be seen chasing away a small group of policemen (at least a few of whom had lathis and one was carrying an assault rifle).

The second round followed swiftly after - the police returned with reinforcements and lathi charged the crowd, taking control of the body, which they sent to hospital in a police jeep.

However, the visuals also showed the police manhandling several people; in one scene an officer throws a young woman to the ground with considerable force and then appears to make a threatening gesture in her direction.

Seconds later, with the body already away from the scene, another cop charges at someone off camera with a raised lathi.

"A boy's body was found in Kanshiram Colony. We filed a case yesterday. He was missing since Thursday (but) police was informed yesterday. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Shivhare Meena, the Superintendent of Police (Pratapgarh), said.

"Three accused have been taken into custody," he added