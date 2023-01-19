Local Leader Dies In Attack By 'Miscreants' In Tripura, TIPRA Supporters Protest

TIPRA members protest against the alleged murder of a local party leader in Tripura

Within hours since the Election Commission announced the date for the Tripura assembly election, a 44-year-old local leader of the regional party TIPRA or Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance was killed in Tripura's Dhalai district.

TIPRA members protested today in the district, alleging their leader was murdered by "BJP goons", which the ruling party has denied.

Police sources have said the alleged murder might not be politically linked and they looking into a financial dispute angle. Four people have been arrested and the police are looking for two more, sources said.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman said BJP members attacked Pranajit Namasudhra. He was injured. He died during treatment in hospital.

Police sources said "unknown miscreants" attacked Mr Namasudra when he, along with his friend, was returning home in a two-wheeler on Wednesday evening.

Mr Namasudra was subsequently rescued by a police team and taken to hospital, where he died.

A Congress bike rally had also come under attack in West Tripura district's Majlishpur, allegedly by BJP workers on Wednesday.

Ten Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured.

TIPRA is emerging as a strong political force in Tripura, mostly in the tribal dominated 20 out the total 60 seats.