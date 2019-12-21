Farm Loans Up To Rs 2 Lakh To Be Waived In Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra farm loan waiver: Loans for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh has been waived

Indebted farmers who owe money to creditors will face relief in Maharashtra with the announcement today of a loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Loans taken till September 30 this year will be waived, Mr Thackeray said.

Called 'Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Loan Waiver Scheme', the announcement came on the last day of the first assembly session held after the new Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine came to power last month.

BJP leaders walked out from the assembly after criticising the Thackeray government for not waiving all loans.

"Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs 2 lakh," Mr Thackeray said, adding another scheme will help farmers who repay loans on time.

Farm loan waiver was a big issue in the assembly election that was held in October. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. But it could not form government after it couldn't muster up the number needed to reach the 145-majority mark.