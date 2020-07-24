LK Advani Likely To Record Statement Via Video In Babri Case Today

LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders accused of conspirac

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani is likely to record his statement in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case today. The 92-year-old, named among the accused in the case related to the razing of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, is likely to appear before a special CBI court in Lucknow via video link.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Mr Advani. The two leaders spoke for around 30 minutes.

The court, through daily hearings, has to complete the trial and deliver its verdict by August 31.

The Babri case hearing will take places just days before a grand groundbreaking event planned on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other VIPS will attend the event. The construction of the temple will begin after a grand groundbreaking ceremony.

Reports suggested Mr Advani and other leaders of the Ram temple movement will also be invited.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was pulled down on December 6, 1992, by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Mr Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders accused of conspiracy. Mr Joshi, 86, recorded his statement before the court on Thursday through video conference.

In his statement to the court, Mr Joshi said those who had deposed against him in the case had done so for political reasons and that all allegations against him were false, sources said. Mr Advani is likely to maintain same stance in his statement before the court.

Last year, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the 2.77 acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a government-run trust for the building of a temple.

The court also announced a five-acre plot at another site in Ayodhya for Muslims.