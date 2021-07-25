Updates: Travel Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic In India

The Delhi Metro will run at full seating capacity from Monday. (File)

Travel restrictions have been eased in several states and Union Territories across India as COVID-19 cases continue to decline after a devastating second wave.

States like Uttarakhand, Delhi and Maharashtra are among those that have removed various restrictions placed on air, rail and road travel.

As the Delhi government announced further lifting of restrictions, the Delhi Metro has said that its services will now run with full seating capacity from Monday. Public buses in Delhi have also been allowed to operate at full seating capacity from Monday.

Here are the Live Updates on Covid travel rules:

Jul 25, 2021 17:47 (IST) Fully Vaccinated Flyers No Longer Need Negative Covid Report To Enter Mumbai

Domestic passengers flying to Mumbai, Maharashtra, who have received both the shots of COVID-19 vaccine no longer need to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.

Jul 25, 2021 17:40 (IST) Uttarakhand To Allow Fully Vaccinated Flyers Without Covid Test Report

The Uttarakhand government has announced that fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed to enter the state without a mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report. Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "If passengers coming by air have got both the vaccine doses, then they will be allowed to come to the state without negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report."

As per the fresh relaxations issued by the government, the people of Uttrakhand now do not need to carry RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test reports for travelling from plain to hilly districts in the state.