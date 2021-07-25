Updates: Travel Guidelines Amid COVID-19 Pandemic In India

New Delhi:
Travel restrictions have been eased in several states and Union Territories across India as COVID-19 cases continue to decline after a devastating second wave.
States like Uttarakhand, Delhi and Maharashtra are among those that have removed various restrictions placed on air, rail and road travel.
As the Delhi government announced further lifting of restrictions, the Delhi Metro has said that its services will now run with full seating capacity from Monday. Public buses in Delhi have also been allowed to operate at full seating capacity from Monday.
Here are the Live Updates on Covid travel rules:
Fully Vaccinated Flyers No Longer Need Negative Covid Report To Enter Mumbai
Domestic passengers flying to Mumbai, Maharashtra, who have received both the shots of COVID-19 vaccine no longer need to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.
Uttarakhand To Allow Fully Vaccinated Flyers Without Covid Test Report
The Uttarakhand government has announced that fully vaccinated air travellers will be allowed to enter the state without a mandatory negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report. Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "If passengers coming by air have got both the vaccine doses, then they will be allowed to come to the state without negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report."
As per the fresh relaxations issued by the government, the people of Uttrakhand now do not need to carry RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen negative test reports for travelling from plain to hilly districts in the state.
Delhi metro to run at full capacity from tomorrow
Delhi Metro officials said its services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26, but there would still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.
The DMRC is running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.
In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the city government regarding Covid containment, the general public will now be able to travel in the Delhi Metro with "full seating capacity of its coaches (which is around 50 person per coach) from July 26 onwards till further orders," a senior official said.