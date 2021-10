In a move aimed at boosting the economy through tourism, the government has decided to lift the Covid barrier for international travellers by resuming the grant of tourist visas.

The Ministry of Affairs will start granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India from November 15. For those coming on chartered flights, visas would be granted starting October 15.

The move comes a year and a half after grant of tourist visas was suspended in the wake of Covid pandemic.