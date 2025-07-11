US Tourist Visa Will Now Cost 148% More, What Indian Passport Holders Need To Pay

Travelling to America will become significantly more expensive now, what with a new bill introduced by the US government recently. The new visa might end up costing over Rs 40,000 from April 2026.

In addition to the existing visa processing fee, non-immigrant visa applicants will soon have to pay two newly introduced charges:

the Visa Integrity Fee, and

a fee for the form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record

which will be mandatory on top of the standard application charges, with additional costs depending on the visa category.

US To Impose A Higher Visa Fee

Foreign nationals seeking entry to the US must obtain either a non-immigrant visa for temporary visits or an immigrant visa for permanent residence.

Each of these categories requires the applicant to pay a base processing fee.

US visas for Indians could cost over Rs 40,000 from 2026. Here's all you need to know pic.twitter.com/lTNcl8LxfT — NDTV (@ndtv) July 11, 2025

Now, two more charges, including the Visa Integrity Fee and the I-94 Record fee will be added to the total cost.

Both of these will incur a fee that must be paid along with the visa processing fee, which will increase the total cost of the visa.

These changes come as part of a new legislation called the "One Big Beautiful Bill," signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025.

How Much Will You Pay For A US Visa

The Visa Integrity Fee is like a non-waivable security deposit that will be collected by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at the time of issuing the visa.

The fee applies to nearly all non-immigrant visa holders, including tourists, H-1B professionals, students, and exchange visitors, excluding diplomats.

Under the law, the cost of the Visa Integrity Fee for all non-immigrant visa applicants will be USD 250 (Rs 21,463 approximately). The price of the visa will increase annually, in line with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The bill also mandates a minimum USD 24 (Rs 2060) fee for Form I-94, which tracks arrivals and departures of foreign visitors. All non-citizens entering the US are required to get the I-94.

As per reports, the total cost for obtaining a US visa will increase by 148 percent for non-immigrant visa applicants, including Indians.

Currently, a non-petition-based non-immigrant visa costs USD 185 (Rs 15,886 approximately).

Point to note: While the Visa Integrity Fee is compulsory, it will be reimbursed to applicants who completely comply with the restrictions of their visa.

How Can Indians Get A US Tourist Visa?

The process of obtaining a US visa as an Indian citizen includes a few steps:

1. Identify The Type Of Visa You Need

The first step in applying for a US visa is to check the correct visa category based on the purpose of your travel. If you wish to visit the US for tourism, sightseeing, or visiting friends and family, you can apply for the B-2 visa.

2. Complete The DS-160 Form

The second step requires you to visit the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC), fill out Form DS-160 (Nonimmigrant Visa Application). You can fill out the form on this website: https://ceac.state.gov/CEAC/ and upload a passport-size photo as per the official requirements. After the submission, save the confirmation page for the interview.

3. Pay The Visa Fee

Visit the official US visa information website for India. Create your profile and pay the visa application fee (currently USD 185 for B1/B2; varies by category). You can make the payment via NEFT, IMPS, UPI, or bank over the counter through the US Visa Info website.

4. Schedule Your Interview At A US Embassy

You will require two appointments, including the Visa Application Center (VAC) for fingerprints and photograph, and one appointment for the consular interview at the US Embassy/Consulate.

5. Required Documents For The Interview

You will then attend the interviews and will be required to answer questions, including the purpose of your visit, duration of the stay, funds for the trip, strong ties to India, and travel history.

You would require documents, including the DS-160 form, appointment confirmation, financial documents, and a valid passport.

Once you clear the basic requirements, you should get approval within 5-9 working days.