Etihad Stops Flights From India To UAE 'Till Further Notice'

Etihad Airways has stopped flights from India to the UAE till further notice

Etihad Airways has stopped flights from India to the UAE till further notice, a spokesperson of the airline said. The move came after the UAE government banned flights from India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following the latest UAE government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until further notice. Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions," the spokesperson said.

"Etihad will continue to operate flights to India and cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact. Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries," the airline said.

More information is available on etihad.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling Etihad Airways on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). A list of other local Etihad contact centres is available at etihad.com/contacts.

"Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance. This is an evolving situation, and we will update guests as more information becomes available. Etihad regrets any inconvenience caused to its guests by these temporary restrictions," the airline said.