Latest Updates: Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed In Udaipur Over Social Posts, Internet Cut

The murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities.

A tailor's horrifying murder as he went about his work has pushed Rajasthan's Udaipur on edge. The alleged killers also made a video of the act and it is now in wide circulation. Internet has been suspended in the city. The Chief Minister has appealed for calm.

Here are the LATEST Updates on Udaipur murder:

Jun 28, 2022 20:08 (IST) 2 Arrested In Udaipur Murder

Two people have been arrested in connection with the grisly murder of a tailor in Udaipur, said cops.



Jun 28, 2022 19:33 (IST) 600 Cops Rushed To Udaipur

600 additional cops have been rushed to the popular tourist destination and the Internet has been suspended.

Jun 28, 2022 19:29 (IST) The Killers Filmed The Murder And Then Gloated

Kanhaiya Lal was at his shop in a particularly crowded market in Udaipur when two men entered it this afternoon. Minutes later, they attacked him with a knife. The killing was filmed; and the killers then gloated, also on camera, about how the tailor was murdered. The videos were posted on social media.

Jun 28, 2022 19:18 (IST) Manhunt Launched To Arrest Killers

Searches are on for the alleged attackers, who apparently claimed to have committed the crime on the video.

Jun 28, 2022 19:17 (IST) Murder Over Social Media Posts?

The murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities. The tailor is an accused in the case and was even questioned by the police.