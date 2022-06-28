Latest Updates: Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed In Udaipur Over Social Posts, Internet Cut

A tailor's horrifying murder as he went about his work has pushed Rajasthan's Udaipur on edge. The alleged killers also made a video of the act and it is now in wide circulation. Internet has been suspended in the city. The Chief Minister has appealed for calm.
Here are the LATEST Updates on Udaipur murder:
2 Arrested In Udaipur Murder
Two people have been arrested in connection with the grisly murder of a tailor in Udaipur, said cops.
600 Cops Rushed To Udaipur
600 additional cops have been rushed to the popular tourist destination and the Internet has been suspended.
The Killers Filmed The Murder And Then Gloated
Kanhaiya Lal was at his shop in a particularly crowded market in Udaipur when two men entered it this afternoon. Minutes later, they attacked him with a knife. The killing was filmed; and the killers then gloated, also on camera, about how the tailor was murdered. The videos were posted on social media.
Manhunt Launched To Arrest Killers
Searches are on for the alleged attackers, who apparently claimed to have committed the crime on the video.
Murder Over Social Media Posts?
The murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities. The tailor is an accused in the case and was even questioned by the police.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Appeals For Calm
Calling the situation "painful" and "shameful", Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an atmosphere of "animosity" has been created. "Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will get to the bottom of it. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace," Mr Gehlot said.
