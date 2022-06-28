'Have To Defeat Hate Together': Rahul Gandhi After Udaipur Murder

Congress's Rahul Gandhi appealed for calm today after the horrific murder of a tailor set Rajasthan's Udaipur on edge. Two men have been arrested for the crime, which took place this afternoon in the Congress-ruled state.Sources said the government is treating the matter as a terror incident.

Two men had entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in Udaipur this afternoon and attacked him with a cleaver. He was stabbed multiple times and his throat was slit.

The police said the murder was linked to a row over social media posts on the Prophet Mohammed issue.

Kanhaiya Lal had apparently expressed support on social media for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who triggered a huge controversy at home and abroad with her provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed.

"I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror due to this cruelty should be punished immediately. We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood," read a rough translation of Mr Gandhi's Hindi tweet.

"The amount of condemnation of the violent incident in Udaipur is less. The culprits should get the harshest punishment.The designs that spread hatred, hatred and violence in the name of religion are fatal for our country and society. Together we have to strengthen efforts for peace and non-violence," tweeted his sister and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The killing, however, appears likely to spark another political row, with the state's opposition BJP pointing fingers at the ruling Congress.

"The ruthless murder of an innocent youth in Udaipur in broad daylight has made it clear that the criminals are in high spirits due to the instigation of the state government," tweeted the BJP's former Chief Minister Vasnudhara Raje Scindia.