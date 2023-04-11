Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Begins 1-Day Hunger Strike Against Ashok Gehlot

The Gehlot government has denied Mr Pilot's allegations of inaction, leading to a public spectacle of the ruling Congress just months away from the assembly election.

With Sachin Pilot firm on holding a fast to press his party-led government in Rajasthan for action against graft, the Congress has issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast on Tuesday is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," the Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement on Monday, in what is being seen as a final effort to de-escalate the friction between Mr Pilot, who has been eyeing the Chief Minister's post for a long time, and Mr Gehlot, the current Chief Minister.

Here are the LIVE updates on Sachin Pilot's protest:

Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Holds Fast Hours After Congress's "Anti-Party Activity" Rebuke

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today went ahead with his protest fast in Jaipur targeting his own government, in complete defiance of his party that had warned last night that his move would be seen as an "anti-party activity".
Congress Cracks Down On Sachin Pilot's Fast, Calls It Anti-Party Activity
The Congress has warned its Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot against going on fast on Tuesday and called the move an "anti-party activity".
