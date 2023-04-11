Live Updates: Sachin Pilot Begins 1-Day Hunger Strike Against Ashok Gehlot

With Sachin Pilot firm on holding a fast to press his party-led government in Rajasthan for action against graft, the Congress has issued a stern warning to him and said any such action on his part would amount to anti-party activity.

The Gehlot government has denied Mr Pilot's allegations of inaction, leading to a public spectacle of the ruling Congress just months away from the assembly election.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast on Tuesday is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," the Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement on Monday, in what is being seen as a final effort to de-escalate the friction between Mr Pilot, who has been eyeing the Chief Minister's post for a long time, and Mr Gehlot, the current Chief Minister.

Here are the LIVE updates on Sachin Pilot's protest:

Apr 11, 2023 11:57 (IST) #WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on a daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state pic.twitter.com/MCav6OinIQ - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

Apr 11, 2023 11:32 (IST) Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot Holds Fast Hours After Congress's "Anti-Party Activity" Rebuke



