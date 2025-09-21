Next Gen GST Reforms Reflect <i>Nagrik Devo Bhava</i>, Says PM Modi: Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this evening, a day ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms. "Next gen GST reforms are being implemented from tomorrow, it is like 'GST saving festival'," he said.

*Navratri begins tomorrow. From the first day of Navratri, the country will take a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Tomorrow, the next generation GST reform will be implemented

*From tomorrow, 'GST Bachat Utsav' will begin

* It will boost investment and increase savings and happiness

*This will accelerate India's growth story

*Decisions to raise the I-T exemption limit and GST reforms will save people Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

*When India embarked on GST reform in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old history and creating a new one

*For decades, our country's people and our country's traders were entangled in a web of various taxes. Octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, service tax—dozens of such taxes existed in our country. To send goods from one city to another, we had to cross countless checkpoints

*In 2014, when the country entrusted me with the responsibility of Prime Minister, an interesting incident was published in a foreign newspaper during that initial period. It described the difficulties of a company. The company said that if it had to send its goods from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, 570 km away, it was so difficult that they considered it and said that they would prefer the company to first send its goods from Bengaluru to Europe and then send the same goods from Europe to Hyderabad.

*Friends, this was the situation at that time due to the complexities of taxes and tolls. At that time, millions of such companies, along with millions of countrymen, faced daily problems due to the maze of various taxes.

*The increased expenses incurred in transporting goods from one city to another were borne by the poor, and customers like you were charged. It was essential to free the country from this situation

*Because of these reforms, consumers are free from complicated taxes

*As a result of this reform, every day essential items will either be tax-free or attract only 5% GST

*It's like a double bonanza for the middle class

*These reforms reflect 'nagrik devo bhava'

*I have huge expectations from MSMEs. When India was at the peak of its prosperity, MSMEs were its foundation. We need to reachieve that

*Our product quality should make India proud. Swadeshi will increase our prosperity

*We should buy made-in-India products. Every home and shop should represent swadeshi. When this happens, India will progress