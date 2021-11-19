PM Modi Addresses Nation: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am today.
"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's office.
The last time the Prime Minister addressed the nation was right after India made history by becoming only the second country after China to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone in October.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's address:
On Parkash Purab, I congratulate and wish people all over the world on this occasion. It is also a happy occasion that after a gap of one and a half years, the Kartarpur corridor is open again. Our government is committed to serve, taking forward Guru Nanak's message.
In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers. When the nation made me the Prime Minister, I placed utmost importance to krishi vikas or farmers' development.
We have given soil health cards to farmers, and this has helped improve agriculture production. Fasal Bima Yojana has also helped farmers. Rs one lakh crore have been given to farmers as compensation, and bima and pension have also been provided. There has been direct benefit transfer as well for the farmers.
Rural market infrastructure has been strengthened, and the minimum support price (MSP) has been raised as well. 1,000 mandis have been connected to e-mandis, allowing them a platform to sell their produce anywhere in the country.