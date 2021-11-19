PM Modi Addresses Nation: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am today. (File)

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," tweeted the Prime Minister's office.

The last time the Prime Minister addressed the nation was right after India made history by becoming only the second country after China to reach the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone in October.

Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's address: