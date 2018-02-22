LIVE: For North-East, It's 'Transformation By Transportation,' Says PM Modi In Nagaland

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Nagaland to address a public meeting in Tuensang. The election rallies in Nagaland and Meghalaya are an attempt to boost BJP's prospects of victory in the two poll-bound states. The two North-Eastern states will go to vote on February 27. The BJP is making a strong pitch in both the states to expand its footprints in north-eastern India after forming governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. BJP, which has fielded candidates in 47 seats out of a total of 60 in Meghalaya, is making strong efforts to throw Congress out of power.
In Nagaland, PM Modi will address an election rally at Tuensang district, about 360 km from state capital Kohima, state BJP General Secretary Gaangsilung told news agency PTI.
The Prime Minister will be in Meghalaya today afternoon to address a rally in Phulbari followed by a rally in West Garo HIlls district, which is considered a Congress bastion.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's campaign in Meghalaya and Nagaland:
I assure you NDPP-BJP will form a new government in Nagaland. This government along with that at the centre will drive Nagaland forward: PM Modi
Energetic youth, creative women, innovative farmer and demographic dividend of Nagaland will help it scale new heights: PM Modi
In the past few years this state has seen political instability, the cabinet was reshuffled four times in four years. We want to give a stable government for faster development: PM Modi
We have approved the construction of 8,500 houses in Nagaland. For this and for the completion of old schemes for houses, we have decided to provide Rs. 160 crore to Nagaland. Under National Health Mission, Nagaland has been provided Rs 400 crore: PM Modi
When a party makes an honest attempt to take everyone along with the agenda of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", only then people come out in large numbers, like you have: PM Modi
Today, organic farming has found a big market globally and the entire north-east has immense potential for it. We are encouraging farmers to shift towards organic farming. This will add to their incomes: PM Narendra Modi
Our government will spend around Rs. 1800 crore to transform Kohima into a "smart city": Prime Minister
We want to ensure power for all in Nagaland. We have brought the 'Saubhagya Yojana' which will provide electricity to all homes. Till date, more than 10 lakh LED bulbs have been distributed in Nagaland, reducing consumption of power: PM Modi
Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland. We are working relentlessly towards eliminating it. In less than 4 years, we have added 500 km of National Highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland: PM Modi
The prime minister said, "My vision for the north-east is transformation by transportation."
India's development is not possible without the development of the north-east: PM Narendra Modi
"The funds provided by the centre should reach the people it's intended for. A PM of India had once stated that villages received only 15 paise out of Rs. 1 from the centre. We need to change this situation. We would ensure that the funds released for your state reaches you. With the help of technology, we will plug the loopholes which are causing wastage of public money," the Prime Minister said.
Our government respects every single voice that speaks for the betterment of Nagaland. We have always kept the door open for dialogue: Prime Minister
The NDA Government is giving special priority to the north-east. We are making efforts to further prosperity in the north-east: PM Modi
There is a need for a strong and stable government in Nagaland which will work for the development of the state: PM Modi
Talented people of Nagaland, be it in the field of sports, art, culture, music, have always enhanced the value of the country: PM Modi
By coming to this rally in large numbers, you have given a fitting reply to those who play vote bank politics and divide the society: PM Narendra Modi
Can see the picture of "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" in front of me here in Tuensang: PM Modi
PM Modi will also address public meetings in Phulbari and West Garo Hills in Meghalaya later today.
No more content
Comments