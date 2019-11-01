LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Angela Merkel To Meet In Delhi Today, Hold Bilateral Talks

Ms Merkel will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later today after a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

All India | | Updated: November 01, 2019 09:18 IST
Angela Merkel received at the airport by MoS Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Thursday

New Delhi: 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. During her stay, she will discuss a host of bilateral issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Modi and Angela Merkel are also likely to sign over a dozen agreements including on agriculture and social security. She was received at the airport by MoS Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

Ms Merkel will meet with the Indian leadership, besides a business delegation during her visit. She will also co-chair the 5th Inter Governmental Consultation with PM Modi following which the two leaders will make press statements. On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon.

Ms Merkel will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning and will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later in the day.

Nov 01, 2019
09:18 (IST)
Nov 01, 2019
09:15 (IST)
Angela Merkel is being accompanied by a high-powered business delegation. This is her fourth visit to India.
Nov 01, 2019
09:13 (IST)


Angela Merkel receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Nov 01, 2019
09:11 (IST)
