LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Angela Merkel To Meet In Delhi Today, Hold Bilateral Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. During her stay, she will discuss a host of bilateral issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Modi and Angela Merkel are also likely to sign over a dozen agreements including on agriculture and social security. She was received at the airport by MoS Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

Ms Merkel will meet with the Indian leadership, besides a business delegation during her visit. She will also co-chair the 5th Inter Governmental Consultation with PM Modi following which the two leaders will make press statements. On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon.

Ms Merkel will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning and will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later in the day.

Here are the LIVE updates of Angela Merkel's India visit: